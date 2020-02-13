Zacks: Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

