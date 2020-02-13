Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.14. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC set a $9.80 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGO stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 2,109,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,191. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

