Zacks: Brokerages Expect Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.02). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. 39,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,721. Embraer has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 30.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in Embraer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,754,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 6,880.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Embraer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,622,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

