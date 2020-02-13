Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

LGND opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 66.09 and a quick ratio of 65.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,707 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 511,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after buying an additional 69,093 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 61,307 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 170,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 36,787 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.