Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Masonite International reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOR. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.43.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.