Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.00 Million

Analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will report $660.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $638.00 million. Mercadolibre posted sales of $473.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercadolibre.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $699.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $356.00 and a 12 month high of $725.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -192.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,876,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercadolibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.