Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.25. Regenxbio reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regenxbio.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.68. 224,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Regenxbio news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,394 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Regenxbio by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Regenxbio by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Regenxbio by 2.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Regenxbio by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

