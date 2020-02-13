Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) will announce $87.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.20 million. Vivint Solar posted sales of $63.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full-year sales of $351.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.20 million to $352.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $421.60 million, with estimates ranging from $401.40 million to $441.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vivint Solar.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of VSLR opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. Vivint Solar has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Vivint Solar news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $97,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,571.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $2,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,222.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,530,570 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,803. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 198,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 43,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 357,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

