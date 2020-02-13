Zacks: Brokerages Expect vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). vTv Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover vTv Therapeutics.

VTVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:VTVT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 10,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,619. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $166.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -3.55.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,250,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,369,863 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,239,726 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,000 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

