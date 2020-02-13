Zacks: Brokerages Set $42.25 Price Target for Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $42.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TPB. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NYSE:TPB opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $435.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.79. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.