Zacks: Brokerages Set $62.00 Target Price for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $62.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unitil an industry rank of 147 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $1,512,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTL opened at $63.95 on Thursday. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

