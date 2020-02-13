Zacks: DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given $15.75 Average Price Target by Brokerages

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $15.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DZSI shares. ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.12. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DASAN Zhone Solutions news, CEO Il Yung Kim acquired 12,958 shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,722.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Yim acquired 5,000 shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

