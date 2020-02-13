Zacks: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Powell Industries’ rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $47.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Powell Industries an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWL. BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 147.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 91.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

