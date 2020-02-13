Zacks: R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned R C M Technologies an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get R C M Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

R C M Technologies stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. R C M Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R C M Technologies (RCMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R C M Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R C M Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.