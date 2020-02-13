Zacks: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $63.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.41) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Relmada Therapeutics an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

RLMD traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 73,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,967. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NYSE:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

