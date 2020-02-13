Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Short Interest Update

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 255,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

