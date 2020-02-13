Zap (ZAP) Market Cap Achieves $1.25 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $88,597.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06165752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128183 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

