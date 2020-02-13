Zebi One Day Trading Volume Tops $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar. One Zebi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Liquid, IDEX and LATOKEN. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.18 or 0.03480476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00252602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00148451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit, DDEX, LATOKEN, Koinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

