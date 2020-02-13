Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-7% to $1.11-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.13.

ZBRA stock traded down $16.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,637. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $166.15 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.37.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,247 shares of company stock worth $4,667,332. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

