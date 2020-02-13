Zeepin (ZPT) Price Up 18.5% This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and LBank. Zeepin has a total market cap of $801,048.00 and approximately $34,348.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.03484934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00249752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00148295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

