Zel Market Cap Reaches $4.62 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00699544 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00125283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128239 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008664 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002438 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001683 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 92,630,600 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

