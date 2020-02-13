ZelCash Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.01281168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00048086 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019756 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00241011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002456 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004667 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

