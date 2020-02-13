Zendesk (ZEN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2020 – Zendesk was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2020 – Zendesk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/7/2020 – Zendesk had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Zendesk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Zendesk had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $93.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Zendesk had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Zendesk is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Zendesk had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Zendesk had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $82.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Zendesk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Zendesk was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Zendesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Zendesk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

12/17/2019 – Zendesk is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

ZEN traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $89.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,745. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $3,721,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,206,082.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $53,849.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,015 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 31.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Zendesk by 5,120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 81,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

