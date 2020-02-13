Zero (ZER) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. During the last week, Zero has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $5,001.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00699544 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00125283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128239 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001808 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,138,119 coins and its circulating supply is 8,111,351 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

