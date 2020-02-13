Zetacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,571.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $171,188.00 and $9,571.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,197.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.04624258 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00756500 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017838 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000404 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,101,110 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

