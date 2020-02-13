Zeusshield 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $66,830.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $524,097.00 and $66,830.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.18 or 0.03480476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00252602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00148451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

