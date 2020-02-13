ZeuxCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23,136.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and $23,136.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $626.17 or 0.06120317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00059971 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00128125 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001693 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

