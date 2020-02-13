Zilla (ZLA) Market Capitalization Hits $582,278.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Zilla has a total market cap of $582,278.00 and $10,426.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

