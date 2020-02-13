Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 506,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $51.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

