Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) Insider Christopher Satterthwaite Purchases 33,333 Shares

Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) insider Christopher Satterthwaite bought 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £29,999.70 ($39,462.90).

Shares of Zinc Media Group stock remained flat at $GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 676,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.27. Zinc Media Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Get Zinc Media Group alerts:

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.