Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $213,952.20 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $46.44. 1,291,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

