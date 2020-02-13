Zipper (ZIP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.05 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Zipper has a market cap of $2.76 million and $1.05 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDCM, DigiFinex and FCoin. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00052242 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002852 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000622 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

