Zippie (ZIPT) Price Up 10.2% This Week

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. Zippie has a total market cap of $651,854.00 and $98.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zippie has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zippie

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

