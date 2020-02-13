ZIX (ZIXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect ZIX to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $404.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. ZIX has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

In other news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZIXI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

