Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,667. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average is $126.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

