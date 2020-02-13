Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.90-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.90-4.00 EPS.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,562. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $88.65 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.73.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

