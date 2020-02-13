Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $147.00. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,667. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.72. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

