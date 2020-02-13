zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 42.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €97.00 ($112.79).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €90.30 ($105.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. zooplus has a twelve month low of €69.30 ($80.58) and a twelve month high of €126.80 ($147.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $643.20 million and a PE ratio of -90.75.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

