ZovioInc . (ZVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ZVO opened at $1.62 on Thursday. ZovioInc . has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

