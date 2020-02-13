ZPER Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,874.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, ZPER has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $779,975.00 and approximately $1,874.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Allbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046602 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00436294 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007533 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009779 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001516 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex, Liquid, Bit-Z, Allbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

