ZTCoin (ZT) Price Tops $0.0471

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $626.17 or 0.06120317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00059971 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00128125 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001693 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

