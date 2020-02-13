ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading 65.8% Higher Over Last Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 147.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $206,960.00 and approximately $1,023.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 65.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00898115 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004450 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002067 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,918,173,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,918,173,288 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

