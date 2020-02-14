$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.11). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

A number of research firms have commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

NYSE SEAS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 563,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 765,852 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $22,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 674,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 570,294 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 423,349 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

