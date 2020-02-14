-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTNR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,358. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

