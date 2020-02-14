$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. DHI Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DHI Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 43,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 284.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 2,403,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 334,450 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $157.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.