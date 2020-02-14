$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Materialise reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materialise.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 5,525.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,032 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,117,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,124,000 after acquiring an additional 963,021 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 747,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 114,993 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

MTLS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,953.95 and a beta of 0.36. Materialise has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

