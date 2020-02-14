-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Titan International reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,485,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 162,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 92,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 57.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 341,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 881,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 41,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

TWI stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $146.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.26. Titan International has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Titan International’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.