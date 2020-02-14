$0.09 EPS Expected for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.14. MRC Global reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.44). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. Cowen increased their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in MRC Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 340,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in MRC Global by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $3,558,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 27,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,684. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $887.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

