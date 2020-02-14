$0.10 EPS Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.55 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE ACCO opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $883.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 464.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 709,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 563,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 237,550 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 189,716 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.