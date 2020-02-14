-$0.10 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,989,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

